Reduced services coming to NFTA riders amid driver shortage, COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you use NFTA bus routes to get around, come February 13, reduced services are headed your way.

NFTA-Metro is reducing services and making route changes as they adjust to driver shortages and more staff absences from COVID-19, they announced Thursday afternoon.

“The ability to reliably serve our customers continues to be a challenge due to our ongoing driver shortage,” said Tom George, director of public transit, NFTA. “Our riders need to have confidence that their ride will be available as scheduled, and these service modifications will allow us to maintain our commitment to the community. We realize change can be difficult, but our focus remains providing the best service possible to our riders with the available resources.”

Here’s a look at the big changes coming:

Most commuter express routes will be temporarily suspended. This includes routes: 60, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 74, and 81. Routes 70, 72 and 76 will run on a reduced schedule, with one trip inbound in the morning and one trip outbound in the afternoon. The 77 Buffalo-Niagara Falls express will not be affected.

This includes routes: 60, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 74, and 81.

Route changes : Downtown : Downtown routing will be different for Routes 3, 6, 20, and 24. Erie County Minor route changes will occur on routes 8, 12, 14A, 18, 22, 25D, 46 Major route changes will occur on Routes 2B, 2C (new), 35, 44, 47, 49 Thruway Mall Transit Center: Minor routing changes will occur on routes 4, 22, and 26.

Paratransit Access Line (PAL) services will not be affected, according to the NFTA.

News 4 will have more information about the changes tonight.

For a map preview of the route changes starting February 13, click here.

For those interested in a career with the NFTA, click here.