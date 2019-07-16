Refurbished rooms at the Buffalo VA Hospital unveiled

The VA in Western New York is celebrating an overhaul of its healthcare system.

Officials cut the ribbon on refurbished rooms at the VA Hospital on Bailey Avenue today.

The project overhauled the ac system, fixed up the walls, and re-worked the wiring. Hospital officials say it will help all veterans.

“Where my staff has been for the past six years has limited them and their ability to help our veterans, so healing will take place faster, hospital stays will be shorter,” Nurse Manager Bill Walkden said.

The entire project cost $350,000.