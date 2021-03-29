Regal announces reopening dates for theaters starting Friday, but Buffalo theaters won’t reopen until May

(WIVB) – Some Regal theaters will reopen starting this Friday in time for “Godzilla vs. Kong”- but Regal locations in Buffalo won’t reopen until May.

The theater chain has released a list of reopening dates for its locations on the Regal website.

The following Regal locations are currently slated to reopen on May 7:

Buffalo – Regal Walden Galleria & RPX

Buffalo – Regal Transit Center & IMAX

Buffalo – Regal Elmwood Center

Orchard Park – Regal Quaker Crossing

The Regal in Niagara Falls is set to reopen May 14.