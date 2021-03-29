Regal announces reopening dates for theaters starting Friday, but Buffalo theaters won’t reopen until May

(WIVB) – Some Regal theaters will reopen starting this Friday in time for “Godzilla vs. Kong”- but Regal locations in Buffalo won’t reopen until May.
The theater chain has released a list of reopening dates for its locations on the Regal website.
The following Regal locations are currently slated to reopen on May 7:
- Buffalo – Regal Walden Galleria & RPX
- Buffalo – Regal Transit Center & IMAX
- Buffalo – Regal Elmwood Center
- Orchard Park – Regal Quaker Crossing
The Regal in Niagara Falls is set to reopen May 14.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.