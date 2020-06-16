Regal Cinemas plan to start reopening theatres July 10

(WIVB)–Regal Cinemas will begin reopening theatres on July 10.

The company announced Tuesday the plans include new health and safety measures based on CDC guidelines and other public health organizations, as well as feedback received from employees and moviegoers.

Regal announces the reopening of theatres beginning July 10. Learn more: https://t.co/upOD4GckYn pic.twitter.com/iLItWmxNrS — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 16, 2020

Regal says it will provide new contactless payment options and sanitizing methods including:

Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Each theatre will also sanitize “high-contact points” on an increased schedule and use floor markers to assist with social distancing throughout the building, Regal says.

