Remains of Sgt. Gerald Raeymacker returned to loved ones, nearly 70 years later

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) A Western New York hero, killed in the Korean War, returns home after missing for nearly 70 years.

The remains of Sergeant Gerald Raeymacker were returned to his loved ones at the Buffalo Niagara international airport, this morning. It was an emotional homecoming for family, friends and fellow veterans.

Dunkirk native, Sgt Gerald Raeymacker headed off to fight for our country in the Korean War back in 1948.

His sister, Kareen Simmons says the last time she saw him she was just a young girl. “He was a wonderful brother. He protected us,” she said. “He wouldn’t let anybody harm us.”

Raeymacker was a member of Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division AND 31st Regimental Combat Team.

After an attack from enemy forces he was reported missing in action December 6th 1950, in North Korea.

Since then it’s been an agonizing journey for the family… but they remained hopeful. “I always believed it was going to happen,” said Simmons.

August 9th his family got the call he would finally be coming home. “I got on my knees and said mom he’s coming thank you, thank you Lord,” said Simmons. “I prayed every day for him.”

His remains were returned to them, nearly 70 years later — today at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Raeymaker’s siblings, extended family, fellow veterans and travelers welcomed him with their hands on their hearts, as the patriotic processional went through the terminal and out to the hearse.

His remains were apart of more than 50 boxes believed to hold the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. They were turned over to President Donald Trump during the summit with Kim Jong-un last year.

It’s something Simmons says she will forever be grateful for. “I’m so happy. I thank god. I thank everybody for this beautiful blessing,” she said. “This is all we’ve prayed for. All my mother ever wanted and i’m so thankful he’s back with us.”

Raeymacker will be buried in Willowbrook Park Cemetery next to his mother, this Saturday. A hero to be finally laid to rest here at home.



