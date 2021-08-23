Remembering a lost friend: ‘Promises for Paige’ raises awareness for rare disease

(WIVB) — A local woman is paying tribute to her best friend who died from a rare disease by organizing a fundraiser called “Promises for Paige.”

Taylor Wilson and Paige Casillo knew each other since they were five years old, but last summer Paige passed away from Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an aggressive, systemic inflammatory syndrome that can be fatal.

So for her birthday, Taylor decided she wanted to plan an event to raise awareness.

She tells us no one should have to lose someone they love to this disease.

“We’ve done everything together you name it, parties, she was a party girl, dancing, camping — we’ve done it. It’s really important for me to try to get some help to end this. I don’t want anyone to lose somebody who’s really important to them like we had to go through,” said Taylor Wilson, Paige Castillo’s best friend.

If you would like to make a donation to HLH research, click here.