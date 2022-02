(WIVB) — It has been 13 years since the tragic events of the Flight 3407 plane crash that took the life of 51 people.

The flight crashed into a home in Clarence Center. There’s now a memorial site where the crash happened.

After this tragedy, families of the victims lobbied Congress for years to enact better airline safety regulations, which led to the Airline Safety Act of 2010.

Efforts to improve airline safety continue to this day.