BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday marks 15 years since a murder that shocked the Queen City.

On April 14, which was Good Friday in 2006, Sister Karen Klimczak was killed by a convict living at the Bissonette House in Buffalo.

She’s best remembered for her message of non-violence symbolized by white doves and her peace prints.

Sister Karen’s killer, Craig Lynch is serving 25-years to life in prison at Wende Correctional Facility.