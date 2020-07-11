Rep. Brian Higgins slams federal response to COVID-19

(WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins has tough words for the federal response to COVID-19.

The U.S. recorded 63,000 new cases in just one day.

COVID-19 has killed almost 134,000 Americans.

Rep. Higgins said the U.S. government’s response has been “screwed up” from the very beginning.

“The federal government’s response to this has been deplorable,” Higgins said. “No leadership whatsoever- and until that changes, we’re going to have a situation where we have to continue to physically and socially distance.”

During a roundtable on Friday, the president said he’s working to reopen the country safely.