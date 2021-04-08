Rep. Chris Jacobs tours detention center at the southern border

(WIVB) — Congressman Chris Jacobs was at the southern border Thursday.
The Republican from Orchard Park joined Republican colleagues for a three-day trip.
They’re touring a detention center and an airbase in Texas.
Jacobs spoke about his experience at the border in a video posted on Twitter and said the border agents are making a plea for help.
“That they are getting overwhelmed, that they’re seeing incredibly dangerous individuals who are coming across the border here. a lot more criminals. they mentioned a real concern about terrorists,” said Jacobs.
Congressman Jacobs and his colleagues also met with local sheriffs at the southern border.