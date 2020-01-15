Rep. Tom Reed to serve as honorary Trump re-election campaign chairman

NEW YORK (WIVB)–The Republican National Committee and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced Wednesday Rep. Tom Reed is going to serve as chairman for the president’s re-election campaign in New York State.

Reed says serving as the chairman for Trump’s New York campaign is an honor.

“The president’s agenda of creating jobs and making America more safe and secure resonates with New Yorkers,” he added. “As one of the first eight members of Congress to endorse the president in 2016, I remain committed to help lead Republicans to victory in 2020 while continuing to listen to our constituents and working to solve problems facing everyday Americans.”

Reed defeated Tracy Mitrano last November.