Repairs scheduled for Buffalo North Breakwater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A large portion of the Buffalo North Breakwater is getting an overhaul this summer thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District.

Ryba Marine Construction landed the $7.8 million dollar contract to repair 750 feet of the Buffalo North Breakwater.

“I am pleased with the continued work that the Army Corps of Engineers has invested into Buffalo’s

waterfront,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “They are not only protecting the investment we have made into Western New York’s waterways but making it safer for all that utilize Buffalo Harbor.”

The Corps of Engineers identified the most degraded area of the approximately 2,200 foot Buffalo North Breakwater that will need the rubble mound repair on the north end.



The structure protects the Erie Basin Marina, federal navigation channel, and coastal shoreline from deep water waves and ice which, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections breaking down.

“It is an exciting time for Buffalo’s waterfront,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “This federal investment will protect the water’s edge and support safe and efficient commercial and recreational boating.”



The Buffalo North Breakwater was originally constructed in 1901 to protect the opening to the Black Rock Canal. The latest construction is set to start by mid-summer.