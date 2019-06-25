Report: Buffalo has the worst drivers in all of NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new report from Allstate, Buffalo has the worst drivers in the whole state.

Ranking even worse than Manhattan drivers, Buffalo didn’t just rank poorly in the state, but the entire nation as well.

It’s not as bad as you might expect though — the Queen City came in at 148th safest among 200 U.S. cities.

The worst drivers in the entire U.S. are in Baltimore, according to the report.

On the contrary, Brownsville, Texas has the best drivers in the country, the report says.

The highest rank reached for a New York city was 85th safest; That rank belongs to Syracuse.

Nearby, Rochester was ranked 116th safest.