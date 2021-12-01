BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Erie County Democratic chairman is facing charges and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning.
The Buffalo News is reporting that Steve Pigeon is accused of molesting a child.
Pigeon is denying those allegations.
We will be updating this story as we learn more about the case.
New on WIVB.com
- Report: Political operative Steve Pigeon accused of molesting child, arraignment expected Thursday
- Lancaster runs away in second half to beat WSW 77-38
- Man undergoes heart surgery, wins $1M prize from lottery ticket in get-well card
- Capacity reaches its limit at Albany hospitals, leaders plan limits to elective procedures
- Local typewriter collector exchanges letters with fellow enthusiast Tom Hanks