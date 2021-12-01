Report: Political operative Steve Pigeon accused of molesting child, arraignment expected Thursday

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Erie County Democratic chairman is facing charges and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning.

The Buffalo News is reporting that Steve Pigeon is accused of molesting a child.

Pigeon is denying those allegations.

We will be updating this story as we learn more about the case.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now