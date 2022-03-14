MINNEAPOLS, Minn. (WIVB) — According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Vikings will be signing former Bills DT Harrison Phillips to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Looks like Harrison Phillips is on the move. https://t.co/XCGYptZrTW — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 15, 2022

Ian Rapoport reported shortly thereafter that Phillips will get $8.5 million in the first year, with $13 million guaranteed.

Phillips was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 107 tackles in 45 games with the Bills, missing a majority of the team’s 2019 season due to a knee injury.

A fan-favorite, Phillips’ work off the field in the Western New York community and with his “Playmakers” foundation earned him multiple Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations.