(WIVB)–Some financial analysts believe AMC Theaters will likely file for bankruptcy.

AMC’s theatres have been closed nationwide since March 16th.

Some experts believe the earliest the chain could re-open would be August, but those same financial gurus think AMC will be broke by then.

AMC has reportedly already told landlords across the country they’ll stop paying rent this month.

AMC owns and operates only three theaters here in Western New York.