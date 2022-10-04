BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard.
A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law enforcement helped make the rescue.
One person is being treated for concussion-like symptoms and a laceration.
The official cause is still under investigation.
