U.S. Coast Guard (Credit: U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard.

A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law enforcement helped make the rescue.

One person is being treated for concussion-like symptoms and a laceration.

The official cause is still under investigation.