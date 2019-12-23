Reserve Mounted Unit holds holiday food drive

(WIVB)–People in need will get food for the holidays, thanks to the Erie County Sheriff’s office and their four-legged friends.

The Reserve Mounted Unit hosted a food drive Sunday at the Southgate Plaza. They collected food items and cash donations to benefit a nonprofit on Buffalo’s East Side called The Response to Love Center.



The deputies and their hoofed partners do this every Christmas and then again around Eastertime at the Broadway Market.

Deputies didn’t get paid, they all volunteered their time.