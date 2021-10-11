Resettlement agencies help Afghan evacuees adjust to life in the Queen City

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Afghan evacuees who fled their country after the Taliban take over, have landed in the Queen City.

Molly Carr, who’s the CEO of the Jewish Family Services of Western New York, tells News 4 that both Catholic Charities and Journey’s End have already received cases of Afghan evacuees who have recently arrived in Buffalo.

“There’s a lot of things that have to happen before they can depart the bases to come and a lot of things to work through,” Carr said. “So now that we’re starting to see people trickle in I think we’re going to see a big increase in the arrival numbers.”

Agencies including the International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road and the Jewish Family Services of WNY, are still waiting on cases to arrive. The resettlement agencies are expecting to help more than 300 evacuees move to Buffalo.

“For the first 90 days, we’ll be doing very intensive case management services, identifying housing, setting up housing, to doctors appointments and other appointments and cultural orientation training on how to move about the community,” Carr said.

While the various agencies wait for more Afghan evacuees, local lawmakers are pushing for more funding and grants.

“Many of them risked their lives, with the IEDS and everything else. They might’ve been blown up as they were translating,” New York senator Chuck Schumer said. “We shouldn’t desert our allies just like that, and if they come here, to help them settle and stay here which will be good for the western New York economy. We’re trying to get help for that.”