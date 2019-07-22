Residents asked to help local group study Tonawanda Coke’s soil

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local community group is looking to recruit a small group of Tonawanda residents to take a look at what’s in Tonawanda Coke’s soil.

Citizen Science Community Resources, Inc., CSCR, with the help of Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, secured a $5,000 grant to conduct the study to find out what’s in the soil.

CSCR says they will train residents using their new soil sampling toolkit, use protocol to determine if anything from Tonawanda Coke is in their yard, and if something is found, determine if it’s a health risk.

The group will prioritize residents in neighborhoods closest to Tonawanda Coke because of their proximity.

Founder of CSCR, Jackie James says, “This is a pilot study so we will be also looking for feedback on how we can improve our procedures and our toolkit. Additionally, we will be working closely with a few local high school teachers to develop a curriculum. When we secure funding for the larger study, students will be involved too.”

Residents interested are asked to attend one of the upcoming open houses at their office in the Philip Sheridan Building at 3200 Elmwood Avenue, room 210.

For more information contact CSCR at 716-873-6191 or email info@csresources.org.