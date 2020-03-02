Residents, police say stay off the ice at Hoover Beach

(WIVB)– A Lakeshore community grappling with ice-covered homes is reminding sightseers to respectful.

Following powerful winds on Thursday, homes on Hoover Beach are encased in ice, creating quite the spectacle, and that has drawn in visitors from all over.



The neighborhood’s safety chairman Carl Dinezza says residents don’t mind people taking an interest, but he urges visitors to use common sense. He says people have been parking illegally, creating congestion, and trespassing on private property.



“If you’re coming into a neighborhood, you should be courteous to the community that you’re going into. Don’t pull into their driveway, don’t walk across their property, and just keep moving on, “Dinezza said.

Dinezza says some land along the lakeshore is unstable and that there are deep pockets covered in snow that people could fall into.

Town of Hamburg Police echoed this sentiment in a Facebook post asking visitors to “keep in mind that the majority of the ice encapsulated buildings in the Hoover Road area are private residences .”