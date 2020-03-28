Response to Love Center looks for community support

(WIVB)–The Response to Love Center in Buffalo has been busy serving the Western New York community, but it’s going through a hard time after the building’s roof fell, causing pipes to burst.

Sister Mary Johnice and her coworker spent Saturday moving supplies and cleaning up, so the center can open back up on Monday to serve hundreds of home-cooked meals Monday- Thursday to the public.

Johnice said it’s going to be a big expense for them to fix the building and they’re asking for the community to support them in helping people in need.



“In order to dispel fear, come to us we want to help you in every way we can. We want to show people we’re in this together. So all I guess I’m asking from all of you is to help us in some way even if it means a little prayer and a little donation just so we can get these pipes fixed.”



For information on how to help the center, click here.