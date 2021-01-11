Restaurant owners ask for extended curfew for Bills Playoff game

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– With an 8:15 p.m. kickoff time set for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and the 10 p.m. restaurant curfew still in place, those who were planning for outdoor dining during the game will now have to send guests home during half-time.

The Erie County Minority Caucus and the Erie County Comptroller wrote letters to Governor Cuomo to amend his executive order and remove the 10 p.m. closures.

That is why I wrote a letter to Governor Cuomo requesting that he amend his executive order, and allow restaurants located in Erie County “Orange Zones” to remain open for outdoor dining after 10:00 pm during this Saturday’s playoff game. 4/4 — Joseph Lorigo (@JosephLorigo) January 11, 2021

“That’s what we should be supporting,” says Erie County Legislature Minority Leader, Joseph Lorigo. “And if restaurants want to do it and they can do it safely, then they should have the full support of not only Erie County, but also New York State.”

Erie County Comptroller, Stefan Mychajliw said there should not be a difference between this weeks game, and last week.

“There were many people in the Chippewa district, eating, dining and drinking in a safe, responsible manner. And that was okay,” said Mychajliw. “But for some reason, there’s an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, and everything has to change for this playoff game.”

During a pro-restaurant rally on Friday the owner of ‘The Quarter’, Brandon Carr, said the 10 p.m. curfew can do more harm than good.

“All that’s going to do is congregate people into a bar or restaurant, and then at 10 o’clock they’re not just going to say, ‘okay let’s go home’. At that time what they’re going to do is go to those house parties,” explained Carr.

‘Neat’ Restaurant in Williamsville posted on Facebook that their Patio party would be cancelled because of the curfew.

Some restaurants involved in the lawsuit against New York State tell News 4 they’re waiting for the State Supreme Court decision before moving forward with any Playoff plans.

That decision is supposed to happen Wednesday, January 13, 2021