Restaurant owners react to COVID-19 regulation change as they prepare to reopen

(WIVB)– An emotional rollercoaster for those establishments that were not parties to the lawsuit against the state. To those businesses, it was just another day in the orange zone, restricted to curbside service.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz changed that, then Governor Cuomo.

Poloncarz declared all the “orange” zones in the county “yellow” zones which would allow them to re-open their dining rooms.

Except, the State Liquor Authority was not bound by a county edict, and taverns like Butera’s Craft Beer and Pizza in Hamburg could be shut down if they opened their dining room.

Then just after noon, Governor Cuomo announced all of the orange zones in the state would be upgraded to yellow.

At the Pizza Plant in Amherst, they are planning to re-open Friday and for Butera’s owner Jimmy Butera he can keep his staff working.

“Most importantly, my staff needs to keep working, I need to keep them working. I have single mothers and single fathers that work for me that without a paycheck they can’t take care of their families, and I can’t sit back and watch that.” Jim Butera, Butera’s Craft Beer & Pizza Owner

“We have been turned on, turned off, turned on, turned off, and believe me, I give everyone here a lot of credit that we have managed to reinvent ourselves.” Bob Syracuse, Pizza Plant Co-owner

Yellow zone allows restaurants to open their dining rooms to 50-percent capacity, with a maximum of 4 customers to a table.

The lawsuit is set to go back to court on January 19, and the judge said in his ruling depending on any new evidence the state might present, the outcome could be completely different.