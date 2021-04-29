Restaurant Revitalization Fund registration begins Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local restaurants in need of some help will soon be able to apply for federal money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Congressman Brian Higgins says registration for applicants will begin Friday at 9 a.m., and applications will be accepted starting the following Monday at Noon.

Money for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund comes from the American Rescue Plan. The program itself is being run by the Small Business Administration.

The fund includes $28.6 billion.

REGISTER | When it’s ready, you can register to apply for funding here.

“Local restaurants have suffered major financial hardships during the pandemic juggling reduced dining capacity, additional food and safety costs, and lower revenues,” said Congressman Higgins. “This federal relief will help ease those burdens so restaurants, an integral component of our community, can help in the rebuilding of our economy. We encourage Western New York restaurants to apply quickly. These resources are finite, and the application window will close when funding runs out.” Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26)