Restaurants and bars in WNY grow impatient waiting for 11 pm curfew to be lifted

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Bars and restaurants across our area say they’re getting tired of waiting for the state to let them stay open past 11 p.m.

“Whether they’re on Chippewa, or Allen, or down the street from Hertel, they deserve, and we all deserve to be open until 4 o’clock in the morning, or at least later. 11 o’clock seems a little too early,” said Greg Herzog who owns Roaming Bison Tavern in Buffalo.

The state’s curfew on bars and restaurants is still in effect, despite it lifting the restrictions on casinos, bowling alleys and gyms. Maria MacPeek, who’s the manager at the Irishman Pub and Eatery in Williamsville says people in the restaurant industry are growing impatient wondering when it’s be their turn.

“We would like to see it extended a little bit longer,” she said. “We’re in the hospitality industry and it doesn’t feel very hospitable to tell people, ok you gotta hurry up. Gotta go.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to make an announcement later this month on if and when the 11 p.m. shut down time for bars and restaurants will be removed.

“With the regulations going back and fourth, like today it’s this and tomorrow’s another thing and it’s just like you never know what’s going to happen the next day and it’s hard because you want to do so much for the customers but sometimes you can’t because the regulations and rules we have to follow it’s kind of hard,” said Noel Pagan, who’s the manager at Aquacates Mexican Bar and Grill on Elmwood Avenue.

Until the curfew is lifted he says it’s costing them.

“We’ll take all the precautions and stuff like that, to keep all our customers and staff safe we’ll do it, but it’s just the back and forth of 50, 15, 30 percent,” Pagan said. “It just feels like it’s a game. A game that we’re paying for.”