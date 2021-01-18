Restaurants getting business boost thanks to Bills playoff time

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)- Restaurants in Western New York are rejoicing now that the Bills will play at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday night. The kick-off time means fans will be able to watch the game out, before the 10 p.m. curfew strikes.

Resurgence Brewing Company made the decision to close at 8:00 p.m. last week before the Bills game. The Director of Taproom operations says it was the right call for guests and employees.

“With the timing of the game, we didn’t want people to be there, having a great time, and then realize, it’s 10:00 and oops the game is not over,” said Director of Taproom Operations, Ben Kestner.

On the off chance the game against the Kansas City Chiefs goes into overtime, past the curfew, Buffalo City Mayor Byron Brown says people should plan accordingly, as the restaurant curfew is an order from the state.

“The curfew has not been lifted, and businesses should operate as the curfew is in effect,” said the Mayor.

In anticipation of a big crowd, Kestner says safety is the name of the game, but they still want everyone to have a good time.

“Basically, this week you can call the brewery, you can reserve one of those tables as a prime time space, and you get a server, all the beverages and all the food you could drink or eat, and you get to sit there during the whole game.”

Mayor Brown echoes a similar message- be smart about how you celebrate.

“We don’t want to see anyone get sick, we want people to stay healthy,” Brown said. “And stay around to be able to enjoy the Bills in the Super Bowl,” he added.