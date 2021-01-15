Restaurants in Erie County prepare for weekend rush after indoor dining restrictions are lifted

(WIVB)– News 4 caught up with the owner of Sterling Tap and Wurst who says allowing indoor dining draws people not only to restaurants and bars like this but to other businesses in the community.

And restaurants are glad to offer indoor dining once again.

“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls today from some of our regulars asking if we’re going to be open, they’re excited to come back.” Kevin Brinkworth, Owner Of Sterling Tap & Wurst

Among those customers happy to enjoy food and drinks inside Sterling Tap and Wurst is Andrew Maben.

Maben said “I think it helps build that community atmosphere which I think Buffalo is all about so yea I think there’s a lot of excitement, people are being cautious I think the bars are taking it really serious to be clean so I’m really excited.”

Restaurant owner Kevin Brinkworth says his staff is getting back in the swing of things and expects business to continue to pick up.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to open your doors, serve your products, make a little money, it’s great. Particularly bringing back employees and getting them to work is also a positive.” Kevin Brinkworth, Owner Of Sterling Tap & Wurst

In the Elmwood Village, at Aguacates Mexican Bar & Grill, folks have been stopping by all evening to grab a bite.

“We figured it was going to be busy tonight, knowing that people just want to go out, especially here in Buffalo, a lot of local people walk here so they’re very excited about getting able to walk here and dine in.” Noel Pagan, General Manager, Aquacates Mexican Bar & Grill

And in Hamburg, Juicy Burger Bar has been filling orders and seating tables left and right.

Vice President of Operations Heather Williams says they can now bring more of their staff on board to handle the weekend rush.

“We’ve been overwhelmed for the past 10 months over the community’s outreach and their kind words and positive vibes that they send towards us and all of our friends in the village of Hamburg.” “Obviously it increases our business and we’re able to bring back our employees and give them more shifts.” Heather Williams, Vice President of Operations, Hamburg Hospitality Group

She says the restaurant is more than ready to serve its customers indoors again and do so safely.

Restaurants and bars across the state still have to close their doors by 10 p.m. which means they’ll have to kick people out during the Bills’ game tomorrow.

A few of the owners are hoping that the ban gets lifted as well, but again owners say they’re just happy to bring indoor dining back.