Restaurants in WNY prepare for phase three of reopening

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – In less than a week restaurants in Western New York are expected to offer indoor dining again as part of the phase three opening. The owner of The Quarter, is preparing and says his business won’t be able to wait much longer.

“We’re not built to be a takeout and curbside pickup type restaurant type restaurant so to sustain this for multiple months has been very difficult and we need to open,” said owner Brandon Carr.

Carr runs the restaurant located off Allen street in Buffalo. He says the business has managed to get by during the last few months.

“Throughout this we actually created a special restaurant shutdown pandemic menu that was built more for customers,” Carr said. “We were able to lower the profit margin and percentage this way we were able to help people order because it’s not just restaurants that were closed a lot of people were out of work so we wanted to help anyway that we could.”

Carr is not so sure The Quarter can continue to succeed if they can’t reopen at a larger capacity soon. WNY is expected to start phase three of reopening on June 16th and Carr says the restaurant is more than ready.

“In the event that they decide to delay that back, which New York State, almost every step of this process has had a pattern of pushing things back, We made the decision on the 19th regardless we’re going to open,” he said. “I would rather risk taking a fine down the road rather than lose a business all together that we’ve worked so hard to build.”

When the do enter Phase 3, they will keep the capacity at 50 percent, keep people spaced out and the staff will have to wear masks and patrons must wear a mask until they’re seated.

“Obviously we would like to be open at full capacity,” he said. “A lot of things we do are based off what our seating capacity is our entire models were based off that and what’s happened over the last 3 months has been very difficult so we’re excited to return at the most that we can but we want to do it at a safe level.”