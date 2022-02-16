Restaurants join call for return of “Alcohol-To-Go” while NYS Liquor Store Association pushes back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local restaurant owners gathered at Osteria 166 in Buffalo Wednesday morning to call attention to an issue they say could help save the local restaurant industry – Alcohol-To-Go.

The measure was put in place at the start of the pandemic. It expired last June and now they want it back.

“There’s so many people on the brink of bankruptcy right now because of the hits we’ve taken over the last 24 months,” said Jimmy Butera owner of Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizza in Hamburg. “Going forward, if we can get the Alcohol-To-Go to continue and to move forward, it’s going to save a lot of jobs and it’s going to save a lot of restaurants. It’s going to be a huge benefit for the entire state, not just here in Western New York.”

Governor Kathy Hochul started to talk about the possibility of making the measure permanent last month during her State of the State Address. She also made proposed the measure as part of her rescue plan for small businesses, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“There’s been this resurgence, people coming back to the restaurant industry. I think it’s given the public the perception that we’re back, we’re good, we’re all doing great. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” said Ellie Grenauer owner of the Glen Park Tavern Williamsville. “The new pandemic, for us, is being short-staffed, supply chain issues, increase in cost of goods. so, the Alcohol-To-Go would really help us to bring in a little bit more sales.”

However, some organizations have been against the measure. The New York State Liquor Store Association says some restaurants and bars started selling full bottles of product, which put them at a disadvantage.

“They were selling bottles of vodka, bottles of wine and it literally became a liquor store,” said Stefan Kalogridis president of the New York State Liquor Store Association. “It impacted us because they’re not being treated equally like we are. Our licenses are more, and the license on theirs doesn’t claim that they are able to sell those bottles.”