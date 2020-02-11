Results of second convention center study expected Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The cost to renovate or rebuild the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center be revealed on Thursday. Erie County Mark Poloncarz and Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO Patrick Kaler are expected to share the results of Erie County’s Phase II Convention Center Study.

So far, the results haven’t been shared with members of the county legislature, which has the minority leader upset.

“This whole thing has been shrouded in secrecy,” said Legislator Joe Lorigo, a Conservative who leads the Republican caucus.

Lorigo wants to know the cost, and where the money is coming from. The Phase II Convention Center Study is the second review of the future of the complex. The first, which was released in September 2018, identified two possible options: expand the current site or build a new convention center in the HSBC Atrium lot near KeyBank Center.

The first study indicated the HSBC Atrium plan would cost at least $263 million, and the plan to expand the current location would cost at least $280 million. But Lorigo thinks the cost of doing something could be upwards of $500,000. The second study is expected to reveal a more accurate price tag.

“The real question with regard to funding or cost is whether or not New York State is going to pony up any money,” Lorigo said. “With a $6 billion budget deficit, I don’t anticipate they’re going to be giving us any money.”

Through a spokesperson, Poloncarz declined to comment on Tuesday. But back in March, he hinted something needs to be done.

“I think we do have a strong response with regards to, yes we need to stay in the convention and visitors business,” Poloncarz said last spring.

For about 18 months, the county executive has consistently said a new convention center is needed to make that happen.

The legislature’s economic development committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon, hours after the release of the study.