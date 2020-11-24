Retailers predicting a lot more people are going to shop online for the holidays this year

It should come as no surprise the COVID pandemic is changing the way we do our holiday gift giving. Retailers are predicting a lot more people are going to do their shopping on the internet.

As Black Friday morphs into the “week of Black Friday” and carries over into Cyber Monday, retailers are predicting online shopping will jump by 25% this year.

Coupled with supply shortage due to the COVID pandemic, holiday shopping could be in for some slim picking, even on the internet.

“You get something that is maybe in a second choice color, it is better than a note with an apology, and that is really the issue.”

Allen Saint John is Senior Tech Editor for ConsumerReports.org, and he told us as shoppers browse the web for their gift-giving this year, it is especially important to factor in shipping, the timing, and the cost.

“Think about what you are buying, think about buy it early, and think about the whole package in terms of how it is going to get to you,” he added.

Allen told us when delivering the merchandise, the last mile is critical and the larger retailers who also have a brick-and-mortar presence can offer a ship-to-store option, that could minimize your contact with the store.

The US Postal Service is taking it a step further with a Click-N-Ship feature. You pay the postage and the USPS will pick up your package at your door and deliver it.

“Where the mailman will come on the next day and in the regular course of dropping off mail, they will come to the house and actually pick up the package and take it with them. That way people don’t have to leave their home, they can shop and ship all from the convenience at home,” Desai Abdul-Razzaaq with the US Postal Service said.

Right now the major carriers are saying you can drop your package off as late as December 23, and they will deliver it by Christmas, but it will cost you.