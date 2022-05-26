BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jonathan Lacey, a retired FBI special agent and principal at Security & Training Solutions, LLC, spoke with News 4 about how to stay safe in active shooter situations. This comes in the wake of the mass shootings at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Lacey said the FBI statistics on active shooters came out earlier this week. Since 2019, the number of active shooter incidents more than doubled from 30 to 61 in 2020.

“It’s just really sad that this is an issue that our society could prevent,” Lacey said.

Lacey noted that kids in school have lockdown drills frequently and are familiar with the phrase, “Run, Hide, Fight.” He said every generation has an issue they’re concerned about. One example could be hiding under a desk from a Russian nuclear attack.

Lacey gave the following advice for staying safe in potential active shooter situations:

When walking into a new space, look for exits

Pay attention and limit distractions in your daily life

Think about your limitations, such as shoes that would affect your ability to run or those who are with you

“All rules of civility are out the window in an active shooter situation. You’re allowed to go through the kitchen. If there’s a staff only sign, that doesn’t matter when the bullets are flying,” Lacey said.

“The common characteristics of these attacks: they’re quick, they happen fast,” he added. “So we need to short circuit that normal physiological response to freeze, and we do that through training, through thinking it through in advance.”