BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of eager cyclists laced up their sneakers for the second Parkinson’s Revolution Buffalo Ride on Saturday.

Parkinson’s disease is a central nervous system disorder that causes tremors, slow movement, and loss of balance. Organizers with the ride say cycling can be beneficial in improving the quality of life for those who have this disease.

“This is the type of exercise that is very helpful, and we know it’s a popular exercise in the community,” said Development Director of Parkinson’s Foundation Chris Jamele.

The fundraiser has raised over $500,000 for research, resources, and educational tools to fight the illness.

Jamele estimates more than $26,000 was raised during Saturday’s event.