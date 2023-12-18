BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of employees in the catering division of Rich Products announced Monday that a “large majority” of workers have signed on to a unionization campaign since the effort was launched on Dec. 8.

Rich’s Workers United, which is representing Rich’s Catering workers, said they are seeking cooperation from management as they seek to establish Buffalo’s first catering union.

“I am very excited about this campaign and what it could mean for the future of Rich’s,” said Kami McPherson, a server at Rich’s Catering. “There are currently no union caterers in Buffalo, but with this campaign that is going to change. We are hoping that this will be a model relationship with management, to continue to make Rich’s the best workplace it can be.”

Amanda Gill, a Rich’s Catering server and one of the leaders of the unionization effort, alleged “pushback” from Rich’s management since the campaign was announced via a letter to company management.

“Workers have received letters in the mail and work rules are being enforced more strictly in retaliation,” Gill said. “We hope that by being able to represent today our strong support among the staff that we can turn over a new leaf and get to the business of working towards a contract. We once again ask Rich’s management to agree to a fair union process, and recognize our majority.”

News 4 has reached out to Rich Products for comment and has not heard back.

The union is affiliated with Workers United, a labor union active in the U.S. and Canada that represents a swath of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores that were the first in the country to unionize, sparking a collective bargaining effort that has since spread to at least 370 company-owned U.S. stores nationwide.

Rich’s Workers United said they are “looking forward to hearing management’s response to their letter and hope that Rich will respect their legal right to organize a union.

“Rich’s has often said that we are the leader of the catering industry in Buffalo,” said catering worker James Shippens. “Similarly, we expect to lead the way in organizing a better workplace.”