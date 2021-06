BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Local cyclists can get in gear for Ride for Roswell as the organization announced the big fundraiser will happen Saturday, August 7.

Riders can hit the pavement at one of four locations including the University at Buffalo North Campus, Outer Harbor in Buffalo, Grand Island, and Niagara County Community College.

Those who take part won’t have to pay a registration fee or meet a fundraising minimum. For more information, click here.