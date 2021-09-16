River Road reopened in both directions from Felton Street to Wheatfield Street

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a truck accident Thursday afternoon, River Road (Route 265) from Felton Street to Wheatfield Street has reopened.
ORIGINAL
River Road (Route 265) from Felton Street to Wheatfield Street is closed in both directions because of a crash.
A News 4 crew on the scene in the City of North Tonawanda captured a photo showing the raised bed of a dump truck tangled in powerlines above. Police say they’re not aware of any injuries.
We’re working to learn more about the crash and how long this section of River Road will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
