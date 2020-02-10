Live Now
Riverworks holds first Esports NHL 20 event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Video game enthusiasts gathered in Buffalo Sunday for an Esports event. The NHL 20 style tournament was held at Buffalo RiverWorks and sold out.

Hundreds of people attended the day-long tournament. Gamers who participated were able to play on their own console and monitor with the chance to win a prize.

Doug Allen, best known for singing the National Anthem at Sabres games, says he was happy to sing for this hockey-related event.

“There’s a huge gaming community out there and so it’s good to be able to get them together in a public place to get to meet each other and get to know each other, other than just in a dark room somewhere playing video games.”

“Just Dishin” who organized the event, says that the tournament will help create opportunities for players in Western New York.

