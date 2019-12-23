Road reopens in East Aurora bringing business back to local shops

EAST AURORA, N.Y. – Business owners in East Aurora are breathing a sigh of relief now that a major road project is almost finished. Oakwood Avenue has been under construction for several months and businesses say the project hurt their sales.



“Oh we’re super happy, super relieved, especially with the holiday season people come home to East Aurora, you gotta come to Wally’s that’s everyone’s stop so we’re glad everyone can make it down here,” said Nora Murphy who work as a waitress at Wallenwein’s in East Aurora.

The town was redoing the plumbing along Oakwood Ave between park place and olean street. During construction you had to take a detour to get to businesses like Pizza Del Aureo’s and Wallenwein’s.

“I would say it was a challenge trying to figure out for people how to get here,” Bob Aures, owner of Pizza Del Aureo’s. “It was something different it through people off a little bit.”

Now that construction is almost finished business owners say they’re glad the worst part is over.

“I’m just happy to have cars driving up and down it now you know,” Aures said.



Aures said want there to be more communication between the town and businesses, if a project like this were to happen again.

“One of the biggest obstacles to the project was there wasn’t a whole lot of communication between everybody I guess,” Aures said. “It’s partially my fault for not going to the planning meetings it was kind of the road’s going to get done and you think the guys are going to come through and pave it and you think it’s going to be done in a few days but it wasn’t.”