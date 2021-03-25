Rob Lederman speaks out after termination from 97 Rock for racist comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former 97 Rock radio host Rob Lederman is speaking out after he was fired for making racist comments on the radio Wednesday.

During Thursday’s “Morning Bull” show, the hosts discussed how they like their toast in comparison to women’s skin tones.

Those comments drew widespread backlash throughout Western New York.

Rob Lederman said, “As soon as I saw the words in print, and as soon as I heard them on a recording, I was like “that sounded awful.”

Lederman tells us he didn’t realize how hurtful his remarks were until he listened to them after the show.

Lederman tells us he doesn’t want his words to be swept under the rug.

He wants to use it as a learning experience to become a better person.