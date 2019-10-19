Rochester woman wins $1M jackpot on lottery scratch-off ticket

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jennifer Siekierski, 45 of Rochester, is our region’s newest lottery millionaire.

Siekierski won her $1,000,000 jackpot prize on a New York Million scratch-off ticket. 

“I couldn’t believe I won,” said Siekierski. “Good things can happen to you when you least expect it!”

Siekierski purchased her winning ticket at the Tops Friendly Markets on Mount Read Boulevard in Rochester. 

She opted to receive her $1,000,000 prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $537,440 after required withholdings.

“I plan to pay off debt, help my family and maybe take a vacation,” she said.

