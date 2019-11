(WIVB)– Local radio station 97 Rock is asking Western New Yorkers to rock out hunger! Dj Jickster is living in a food bank truck outside of the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital to help collect money and food for Feedmore WNY.



He’s been sleeping in the heated truck since Tuesday. Jickster says that it’s important for everyone to help those in need this holiday season. Food will be collected through this Tuesday, November 26.