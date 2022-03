BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has a new cell therapy center. The center is being named after one of Roswell’s strongest supporters.

Roswell announced the “11-Day Power Play Cell Therapy Center” during a private ceremony earlier this week. The power play is a hockey tournament, to raise money for the fight against cancer.

The organization has donated $4.5 million to Roswell.