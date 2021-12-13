Roswell Park builds first facility outside of downtown Buffalo

Shovels went into the ground today on the new Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center.

The cancer center is expanding — building its first facility outside of the downtown Buffalo Medical Campus.

More than 40 percent of Roswell’s patients live in the Northtowns, so this new center will be more convenient for them and give patients an alternative to coming downtown. The center is being named for longtime supporter Scott Bieler in recognition of a significant donation made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

Once construction of the facility is complete, patients will be able to receive treatments such as chemotherapy and radiology scans.