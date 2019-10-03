Roswell Park cuts ribbon on new, expanded Southtowns facility

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Southern Erie County residents in need of nearby cancer care can now take advantage of the expanded services at Roswell Park’s Hematology Oncology Southtowns facility.

The 15,000 square foot space moved from West Seneca to its new, larger location in Orchard Park about a month ago, and Thursday, Roswell Park leadership cut the ribbon to celebrate its grand opening.

The practice will offer many services including supportive care for patients, chemotherapy, infusions, and more.

Part of the reason for the move was so that Roswell Park could expand these services in a bigger space.

The new location at 3041 Orchard Park Road now has a survivorship clinic as well as space for workshops, guest speakers and events.

Roswell Park officials and patients alike feel having these services nearby those who need them is invaluable.

“It’s important to me because a lot of days, I leave here, and I’m a little under the weather,” said cancer patient Pamela D. Wiggins. “And the sooner I can get home, the better it is.”

Wiggins lives in Lackawanna and has been going to the Southtowns facility for about a year.

“If you’re a patient that is going through daily chemotherapy, and you need to drive through the snow into downtown Buffalo to receive the highest level of oncology care, you would think that it’s a great thing to be able to see patients for us down here in Orchard Park,” said Thomas Schwaab, Roswell Park’s Chief of Strategy and Business Development.

The location has 15 nurses, medical assistants and administrative staff. Their expertise include medical oncology, hematology, breast surgery, chemotherapy and infusion, dermatology, gynecology, cancer screening and survivorship, and an onsite Patient & Family Resource Center. The team includes several Roswell Park physicians with specialty training and experience.

“The hallmarks of Roswell Park care are quality, compassion and comprehensive attentiveness to the needs of every individual patient, and Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns means the people of this community can access all that close to home, in a comfortable, convenient and welcoming environment,” said Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center President and CEO Candace Johnson, PhD.

“This is an outstanding team of experts who have dedicated their careers to serving cancer patients, all with years of experience and training in particular areas of oncology, with all of our care rigorously adhering to the guidelines that Roswell Park helps to establish as a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network,” says Dr. Shad, an oncologist/hematologist who serves as Medical Director of Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns.