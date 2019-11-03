Roswell Park holds 29th annual All Star Gala Fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo was the star of the show Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

More than eight-hundred people turned out for the All Star Night Gala Fundraiser hosted by the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

The event raises money for research and programs at Roswell Park and the theme of the evening was all about Buffalo.

Dr. Andrew Hyland, director of the New York State Quitline, was among those honored Saturday for making significant advances in the fight against cancer.

News four’s Jacquie walker once again served as emcee for all star night.