Roswell Park working to improve access to breast and prostate cancer care in native and rural communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Roswell Park is taking steps to better detect cancers in hard to reach communities.

The hospital is teaming up with the Indian Health Service and rural federally qualified health centers to improve access to breast and prostate cancer care in native and rural communities.

It’s thanks in part to a multi-million dollar grant from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.

The money will be used for on-site and virtual patient navigation consisting of screenings, treatment and education.

“Our primary goal is to focus on breast and prostate cancer. But to also look at some of the burdening more co-occurring conditions that plague these communities such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, mental health, all of these things that are even more compounded by the current situation.” Dr. Kate Glaser, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Roswell Park

Roswell Park says it’s targeting areas with the lowest rate of screenings to have the biggest impact.