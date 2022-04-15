BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Strong winds are causing damage and power outages in parts of western New York.
Across NYSEG and National Grid, around 3,000 customers are without power. The majority of these addresses are in Niagara County, but many are in Erie, as well.
Check outage updates here:
Both of these companies expect to have most peoples’ power restored within the next couple of hours, but some people in southern Erie County might not get it back until 6:45 p.m., according to the latest estimates.
Here are some photos of the damage, shared by viewers:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.