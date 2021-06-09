Round two of Blue Jays ticket sales for general public starts Thursday; Bisons still hiring workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The pre-sale for the next round of Toronto Blue Jays games in Buffalo is already underway, but tickets for home games between June 24 and July 21 go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m.

The club will be filling Sahlen Field to about 80% capacity for those games. In their first five games earlier this month, the ballpark was 35% full. It will be 45% full for three games between the Blue Jays and Yankees next week.

“All the roads led to having more fans in the park for this round,” said Eric Cowell, the club’s Director of Ticket Sales and Operations.

When the club opened up ticket sales last month for their first eight games at Sahlen Field in 2021, they sold out quickly. Cowell says the demand played a huge role in the team’s decision to expand ballpark capacity.

In bringing more people to the ballpark, the Blue Jays will add more fully vaccination sections. Most of the 100 level, excluding the WestJet Flight Deck and some seats behind home plate, will be shoulder-to-shoulder for fans who show proof of full vaccination at the gate. The 200 section will remain socially distanced.

“That was something we didn’t know going into the first round of sales, was there going to be hesitation for people who were fully vaccinated to sit that close to others and be back to the normal ballpark atmosphere that we all know and love?” explained Cowell. “We found that they did.”

Meanwhile, in preparation for more guests, the Bisons continue to look for support staff for Sahlen Field. They held another hiring event at Canalside on Wednesday.

“As things change, we’ll be looking to do more and more hiring through the year,” said Sean Regan, the Bisons Director of Food Service Operations.

B.J. recently moved to Buffalo from Georgia. he showed up at the job fair, and walked away with a job as a cook.

“I start work next week, which is a good thing for me,” he said.