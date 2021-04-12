Roy-Hart, Salamanca begin new schedules for in-person learning

MIDDLEPORT and SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Royalton-Hartland Central School District is making some changes to its learning plan.

In-person instruction is now four days per week for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade.

Students that choose in-person learning will go to class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, students will have access to pre-recorded lessons and other resources they can access on their own schedule.

Also, students in the Salamanca City School District will be heading back to the classroom five days a week.

It begins this week for students at Prospect Elementary, and students at Seneca Intermediate if they were enrolled for it.

Salamanca High School students will return to class each day except Wednesday if students are registered to attend in person.